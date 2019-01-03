Cubs' Matthew Carasiti: Returns from Japan
Carasiti signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Carasiti has returned stateside after pitching in Japan in 2018. The 27-year-old spent time as a starter and reliever for the Yakult Swallows, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 73:43 K:BB in 94.2 innings. Carasiti will likely serve as organizational pitching depth in 2019.
