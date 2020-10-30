site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Max Schrock: Claimed by Cubs
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2020
Schrock was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday.
Schrock recorded just 17 at-bats with the Cardinals in 2020 as he recorded three hits and one home run during his first taste of major-league action. The 26-year-old should serve as infield depth with his new organization.
