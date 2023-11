The Cubs added Arias to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Arias got off to a hot start at Single-A Myrtle Beach, but struggled heavily with a 6.25 ERA and 1.78 WHIP after moving to High-A South Bend in late June. Despite his recent performance, the Cubs will give Arias a spot on the 40-man roster, preventing him from being plucked by another organization in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.