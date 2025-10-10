Cubs' Michael Busch: Smacks fourth homer of postseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Busch went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.
Busch put the game away with his left-on-left homer off Robert Gasser in the eighth inning, which pushed Busch's playoff OPS to 1.162. His four homers this postseason lead the majors -- one more than Vladimir Guerrero and Teoscar Hernandez. It's still possible Busch starts Game 5 on the bench if the Brewers go with a lefty opener, but he should enter as soon as a right-hander takes the mound for the opposition.
