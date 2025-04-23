The Cubs signed Fulmer to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Fulmer elected free agency earlier this week after being booted from Boston's 40-man roster and has quickly latched on in a new organization. The veteran right-hander's last full major-league season was with the Cubs in 2023, when he posted a 4.42 ERA and 65:28 K:BB over 57 innings before requiring UCL revision surgery. Fulmer will report to Triple-A Iowa.
