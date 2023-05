Fulmer worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning and record a hold in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Fulmer worked the eighth in the eventual 4-1 victory for his third hold of the season, and he's been pitching better lately. Since allowing six earned runs combined in consecutive outings on April 20 and 23, the veteran has now logged four straight scoreless appearances. Fulmer now has a 6.08 ERA and should continue to see high-leverage work for the Cubs if he looks like this version.