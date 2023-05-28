Fulmer (0-4) allowed two runs while retiring only two batters to take the loss Saturday against the Reds. He gave up a hit and two walks while striking out two.

Fulmer was tagged for a two-run home run by Jonathan India in the fifth inning to ultimately get saddled with the loss in the 8-5 defeat, The veteran has struggled with his new team, as he now has a 7.84 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or more six times in 23 outings this year. Fulmer has lost his grip on a high-leverage role and has little fantasy appeal at the moment.