Fulmer will serve as the Cubs' opener Saturday versus the Cardinals, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Fulmer threw 15 pitches in relief for the Cubs in Friday's defeat of St. Louis, so he'll probably only cover the first inning of Saturday's tilt. The 30-year-old right-hander holds a 4.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB through 42.2 total frames on the season.