Hermosillo (quadriceps) is scheduled to take live batting practice Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hermosillo has recently been able to take part in running, throwing and hitting drills without experiencing any setbacks, and he'll hit another meaningful benchmark in his recovery from the left quad strain by facing live pitching. The 27-year-old is without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, and because he won't be in line for an everyday role once activated, the Cubs could take their time with Hermosillo and send him out on an extended rehab assignment once he's deemed ready for game action.
More News
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Moves back to 10-day injured list•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Shifts to COVID-19 IL•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Out with quad strain•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Picks up start•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Rough day at plate Saturday•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Starting Sunday•