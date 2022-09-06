Hermosillo (quad) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The Cubs used almost all of the 20 days allotted after the beginning of Hermosillo's rehab assignment, and they ultimately added him back to the roster Tuesday. He joins a roster with all kinds of options in the outfield, and most of his at-bats figure to come against left-handed pitchers.
More News
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Heads out on rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Advances to live BP•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Moves back to 10-day injured list•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Shifts to COVID-19 IL•