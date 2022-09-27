Hermosillo was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hermosillo was slashing .152/.243/.182 in September, and he will now be placed on waivers to make room for the return of Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki.
