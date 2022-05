Hermosillo (quadriceps) was transferred from the COVID-19 injured list to the 10-day injured list Saturday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It's been a rough few weeks for Hermosillo, who strained his left quadriceps in early May and then came down with COVID-19 in mid-May. He's evidently over the virus but is still unable to play due to the quadriceps injury. It's unclear when he's expected to return.