Hermosillo (quadriceps) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

He's expected to play 7-to-9 innings in the outfield for Iowa and will presumably remain with the affiliate through the weekend before the Cubs determine if he's ready to come off the 60-day injured list. Hermosillo, who has been on the shelf since May 10 with the left quad strain, went 3-for-14 with two stolen bases during the first four games of his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

More News