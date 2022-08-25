Hermosillo (quadriceps) will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
He's expected to play 7-to-9 innings in the outfield for Iowa and will presumably remain with the affiliate through the weekend before the Cubs determine if he's ready to come off the 60-day injured list. Hermosillo, who has been on the shelf since May 10 with the left quad strain, went 3-for-14 with two stolen bases during the first four games of his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.
More News
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Heads out on rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Advances to live BP•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Moves back to 10-day injured list•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Shifts to COVID-19 IL•
-
Cubs' Michael Hermosillo: Out with quad strain•