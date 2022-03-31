Hermosillo could work on the weak side of a center field platoon with Jason Heyward this season, with Rafael Ortega also in the mix, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Heyward, who is playing center after the arrival of Seiya Suzuki in right, is the most veteran option. Ortega, meanwhile, had a breakout 2021 season, but both he and Heyward bat left handed. That could allow the right-handed Hermosillo to slide into a platoon role and face lefty pitchers. The 27-year-old appeared in 16 games for the Cubs last year, slashing .194/.237/.500. He won't be a fantasy factor unless his role expands.