Hermosillo is starting in center field and batting eighth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is starting lefty Clayton Kershaw, so the Cubs will send both Rafael Ortega and Jason Heyward to the bench, at least to begin the game. Hermosillo hasn't done much at the plate so far this season with just a .083/.290/.125 slash line across 24 at-bats.