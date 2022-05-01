Hermosillo went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

Hermosillo struggled in this one, which has been a theme this season, as he's now batting just .083 through 24 at-bats. The 27-year-old theoretically makes up the short side of a platoon with Jason Heyward in center field, but his struggles could cost him playing time moving forward. Rafael Ortega is also in the mix in center, making it a messy situation for fantasy managers.