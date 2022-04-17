Hermosillo is starting in center field and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Rafael Ortega and Jason Heyward will get the day off against Colorado lefty Austin Gomber, allowing Hermosillo to slide into center. So far, Hermosillo has been on the smaller side of a platoon with the other two outfielders, as he's recorded only seven at-bats so far this season. The 27-year-old will be looking for his first hit of the year Sunday.