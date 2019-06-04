Cubs' Michael McAvene: Goes to Cubs in third round

The Cubs have selected McAvene with the No. 103 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

McAvene is 6-foot-3 righty from Louisville who probably peaked as a freshman before needing Tommy John surgery. He then worked as a reliever, but many evaluators think he could fit in the rotation. He doesn't have a ton of effort in his delivery, and could work in the low-90s with his fastball as a starter. His breaking ball and changeup are both solid, so look for the Cubs to give him a chance to start.