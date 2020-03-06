Cubs' Michael Rucker: Returns to Cubs
Rucker was returned to the Cubs from the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rucker was the 11th pick of the Rule 5 draft in December, but the Orioles elected not to carry him on the major-league roster after a couple weeks of spring training. The 25-year-old finished 2019 at Triple-A Iowa, but he spent most of the season at Double-A Tennessee and had a 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 89:22 K:BB over 75.2 frames.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...