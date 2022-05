Rucker allowed two runs on two hits across two innings of relief in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. He walked two and struck out six.

A two-run home run by Rowdy Tellez in the fifth inning put a damper on Rucker's day, but he was otherwise fantastic in recording all six of his outs via strikeout. The righty has 10 strikeouts across eight innings this season and had 30 punchouts in 28.1 innings last year, so he has shown the ability to miss bats at the MLB level.