The Cubs placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right shoulder strain, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The right-hander was removed from Monday's start against the Reds due to shoulder discomfort, with manager Craig Counsell saying after the game that an IL stint would be necessary. Soroka will be eligible to be reinstated Aug. 20, though it wouldn't be surprising if a longer absence is necessary given the nature of the injury.