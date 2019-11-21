Amaya was added to the 40-man roster by the Cubs on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old signed as a glove-first catcher in 2015 but has performed well enough to warrant protection from the Rule 5 draft. Amaya spent 2019 at High-A Myrtle Beach and had a .235/.351/.402 slash line with 11 home runs and 24 doubles in 99 games.