Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Catching in first game of day

Amaya will start at catcher and bat eighth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets.

Top backstop Carson Kelly will rest for the early contest of the twin bill, clearing the way for Amaya to draw his 32nd start of the season through the Cubs' first 79 games. Amaya has posted a respectable .721 OPS over 124 plate appearances, but he's unlikely to see a dramatic spike in playing time while Kelly has produced at a similar level (.766 OPS) and is a more established big-league catcher.