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Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Crushes home run Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Amaya went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

Amaya hit his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning, getting him up to 21 RBI as well. The 27-year-old catcher has been splitting time behind the plate with Carson Kelly, with Kelly getting the start on both Friday and Saturday before taking a seat Sunday. Amaya is likely still the 1B to Kelly's 1A, so his overall fantasy value will be capped unless his role grows at some point, but he's capable of producing when given an opportunity.

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