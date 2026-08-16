Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Earning more opportunities vs. RHPs

Amaya will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Amaya will crack the lineup for the third time in four games, with each of those starts coming against right-handed pitching. He's produced a .720 OPS and 105 wRC+ in 138 plate appearances versus righties, putting him well ahead of what fellow backstop Carson Kelly (.594 OPS, 72 wRC+ in 211 plate appearances) has done in those same matchups. With that in mind, the Cubs may look to move forward with a quasi-platoon of the two catchers, even though both are right-handed hitters.