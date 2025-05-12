Amaya is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

The Cubs are mixing things up a bit with Ian Happ (oblique) out for the third straight day, as regular DH Seiya Suzuki is covering Happ's spot in the outfield. Carson Kelly is sliding in as the DH on Monday, which opens up a start behind the plate for Amaya. While he hasn't been able to match Kelly's scintillating 1.151 OPS, Amaya has been a reliable offensive performer with a .741 OPS, three home runs and 18 RBI across 21 games.