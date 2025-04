Amaya is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Carson Kelly belted two home runs during a wild 13-11 win Friday, but he'll get a breather Saturday, which paves the way for Amaya to start behind the plate. Kelly is off to a blazing hot start with a 1.675 OPS through 11 games, so his role figures to grow in the near term, though Amaya will still work in frequently.