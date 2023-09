Amaya is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

With Yan Gomes getting a day off, Amaya will enter the lineup for the second time in the last three days. The Cubs did have a doubleheader Friday, otherwise Amaya likely wouldn't have seen the lineup as frequently to begin the month. As long as Chicago remains in the playoff race, the team figures to ride the veteran Gomes, which will keep Amaya on the bench most days.