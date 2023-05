Amaya is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

After starting three of the past four games at catcher while going 2-for-7 with a pair of RBI, Amaya will take a seat for the series opener with St. Louis while Tucker Barnhart checks in behind the dish. Amaya's run with the big club will likely come to an end soon, as Yan Gomes (concussion) took part in all baseball activities Monday and may be ready to return from the 7-day injured list later this week.