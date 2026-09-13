Amaya went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Making the start in place of Carson Kelly, Amaya delivered his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning with a runner on. Kelly ultimately appeared as a pinch hitter, and he's clearly been Chicago's top catcher this year, which limits Amaya's fantasy upside. As it stands, the 27-year-old is best used as a daily option on days when he does find himself in the lineup, but his role is otherwise too small to generate much value in standard formats.