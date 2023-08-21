Amaya went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Amaya saw his first playing time in a week and made the most of it, blasting his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning, which ended up being the deciding run. With the Cubs in the thick of a pennant race, veteran catcher Yan Gomes will likely see the bulk of the playing time moving forward, with Amaya capable of producing when called on. The backup role limits the 24-year-old's fantasy outlook, at least for this year.