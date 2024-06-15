site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Out of lineup Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Amaya is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes will do the catching for Shota Imanaga. Amaya started four of the previous five contests.
