Amaya was recalled Tuesday from Double-A Tennessee, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Amaya will join the Cubs ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Nationals after Yan Gomes took a backswing to the helmet Monday. A former top-ranked prospect, Amaya was sporting an impressive 1.070 OPS with four home runs through 13 games this season at the Double-A level. Gomes, though, has yet to be placed on the IL and so this could wind up being a short stay in the bigs for the 24-year-old catcher.