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Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Scores three times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Amaya went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Amaya scored three times for the second time in his last three appearances, and he's batting .286 over his last 10 contests with three RBI and nine runs scored. The Cubs have alternated between Amaya and Carson Kelly in seven straight games, giving both players some fantasy appeal but also capping their respective ceilings. Kelly has been a bit better overall with a .763 OPS compared to Amaya's .725 mark, though Amaya is talented enough and seeing enough playing time to make an offensive impact when given the opportunity.

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