After playing in three rehab games for the Cubs' Arizona Complex League affiliate last week, Amaya (oblique) shifted his assignment to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and has appeared in two additional contests.

Amaya has gone just 2-for-11 during his rehab assignment, but the important thing is that he appears healthy and hasn't experienced any setbacks. The catcher is likely nearing a return to the majors in the near future. Amaya should slot in as Carson Kelly's backup when he's back with Chicago, though the former will still see his fair share of playing time. The 26-year-old was slashing .280/.313/.505 through 27 games before getting hurt.