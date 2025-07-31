Amaya (oblique) was moved to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Amaya has been sidelined since May 25 with an oblique issue but has been on a rehab assignment since July 21. This move shouldn't affect his timeline to return significantly, but it does open a short-term spot on the 40-man roster for Willi Castro.