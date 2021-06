Amaya (undisclosed) is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Tennessee, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The specifics of the issue remain unclear, though the young catcher his been on the shelf since early June. Amaya was hitting .215/.406/.304 with one homer, four doubles, 13 RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases in 23 games for the Smokies prior to the injury.