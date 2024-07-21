Amaya is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Amaya will take a seat for the second time in the three-game series with the Diamondbacks to open up the second half of the season. Though he's sported a hot bat of late with eight hits in his last 16 at-bats, Amaya is still slashing an underwhelming .213/.275/.298 on the season. Unless Amaya sustains his hot run at the dish for a longer period of time, the Cubs could prefer to prioritize Tomas Nido at catcher due to his defensive acumen.