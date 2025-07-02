While Amaya (oblique) has done some on-field work in his rehab, he's "not close" to returning to game action, according to Chicago manager Craig Counsell.

Amaya has resumed normal batting practice, and he's catching bullpens and throwing, but it sounds like he'll need a little more time before returning to the majors. The Cubs will likely want to see the catcher get some full rehab games in at the minor-league level before he is activated, and the team has already said he won't return until around the All-Star break at the earliest. Chicago can afford to be patient, as Carson Kelly has performed well as the team's primary backstop with Amaya on the shelf.