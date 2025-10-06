Amaya (ankle) rejoined the Cubs following the end of the minor-league season and is considered healthy and available to play, but Chicago has no current plans to activate him for their playoff run, MLB.com reports.

Amaya missed two and a half months earlier in the season while recovering from a left oblique strain, then landed back on the injured list in mid-August after spraining his left ankle in his first game back in action with the Cubs. The 26-year-old backstop was able to play in four rehab games with Triple-A Iowa before the minor-league concluded, but Chicago didn't activate him from the IL until after the regular season ended. Amaya is seemingly fully healed from the ankle injury, but unless the Cubs lose one of Carson Kelly or Reese McGuire at any point during the playoffs, Amaya doesn't look as though he'll play again in 2025.