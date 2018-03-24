Cubs' Mike Freeman: Having strong spring
Freeman is batting .408 through 49 Cactus League at-bats with two home runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases.
The 30-year-old leads the Cubs in hits this spring with 20 and has been a pleasant surprise. Freeman likely won't make the 25-man roster to begin the year, with versatile players like Ben Zobrist and Tommy La Stella holding down reserve roles, but he's at least putting himself into the conversation in the event any spots open due to injury. Freeman will likely head to Triple-A, where he spent most of 2017 with three different organizations.
