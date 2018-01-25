Freeman signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training.

Freeman spent the last couple months of the 2017 season with Chicago, which wound up being his third different organization in that calendar year. Although he spent most of his time in Triple-A, Freeman appeared in 35 big-league games split between the Cubs, Dodgers and Mariners, but hit just .100/.182/.183 in 60 at-bats. The utility man could serve a similar role during this upcoming season, but don't expect any sort of impact at the fantasy level.