Cubs' Mike Freeman: Returns to Cubs on NRI deal
Freeman signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs that includes an invitation to spring training.
Freeman spent the last couple months of the 2017 season with Chicago, which wound up being his third different organization in that calendar year. Although he spent most of his time in Triple-A, Freeman appeared in 35 big-league games split between the Cubs, Dodgers and Mariners, but hit just .100/.182/.183 in 60 at-bats. The utility man could serve a similar role during this upcoming season, but don't expect any sort of impact at the fantasy level.
More News
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...