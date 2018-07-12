Montgomery didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Giants, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings against the Giants.

Montgomery gave up a home run to the first batter he faced and eventually allowed four runs in the first inning in all on four hits and a walk before settling down the rest of the way. The lefty hasn't gone beyond five innings in any of his last three starts, and has just three strikeouts over 10 innings in his past two. Heading into the All-Star break, Montgomery has a 3.91 ERA over 27 appearances (nine starts).