Montgomery allowed one hit while striking out two over three scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Sunday.

The lefty was excellent in this one, but his time on the mound was limited (37 pitches) with the Cubs looking to preserve his arm for the postseason. While Montgomery's strikeout rate dipped below 7.0 K/9 this year, he still managed a 3.38 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 130.2 regular-season innings. He could open 2018 in the rotation with both Jake Arrieta and John Lackey hitting free agency this winter.