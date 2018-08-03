Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Allows one run in no-decision Thursday
Montgomery tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Padres. He allowed seven hits and a walk, while striking out two.
Montgomery certainly wasn't dominant in this one, but he pitched well enough into the sixth inning. Cubs manager Joe Maddon pulled him after 79 pitches with one on and one out and Chicago up 1-0, but reliever Jesse Chavez promptly allowed a three-run home run to deny Montgomery an opportunity for the win. For now, the 29-year-old should stick in the rotation, with his next start scheduled for Tuesday against the light-hitting Royals, but Montgomery is at risk of losing his spot once Yu Darvish (shoulder) returns from the disabled list.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Sticks in rotation•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Knocked around by Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Works effectively in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Allows four in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Takes third loss•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Carried to win by offense Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...