Montgomery tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Padres. He allowed seven hits and a walk, while striking out two.

Montgomery certainly wasn't dominant in this one, but he pitched well enough into the sixth inning. Cubs manager Joe Maddon pulled him after 79 pitches with one on and one out and Chicago up 1-0, but reliever Jesse Chavez promptly allowed a three-run home run to deny Montgomery an opportunity for the win. For now, the 29-year-old should stick in the rotation, with his next start scheduled for Tuesday against the light-hitting Royals, but Montgomery is at risk of losing his spot once Yu Darvish (shoulder) returns from the disabled list.