Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Allows three runs Monday
Montgomery allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Monday's win over the Reds. He didn't record a strikeout.
Montgomery entered the game with the Cubs up 13-2 in the eighth inning, so the three runs didn't do a ton of harm. Before this rough outing, Montgomery had posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 9.1 innings since shifting to the bullpen in late July. He'll remain in a long relief role for now, but an injury in the rotation would likely afford Montgomery a chance at some starts.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Returns to bullpen•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Stifles Braves for second win of season•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Doesn't factor into decision Friday•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: To start Friday in Baltimore•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Shelled in Thursday's loss•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Strikes out seven in Friday loss•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...