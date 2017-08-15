Montgomery allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Monday's win over the Reds. He didn't record a strikeout.

Montgomery entered the game with the Cubs up 13-2 in the eighth inning, so the three runs didn't do a ton of harm. Before this rough outing, Montgomery had posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 9.1 innings since shifting to the bullpen in late July. He'll remain in a long relief role for now, but an injury in the rotation would likely afford Montgomery a chance at some starts.