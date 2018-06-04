Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirmed Montgomery would make his next start Friday against the PIrates, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Yu Darvish has yet to resume throwing since landing on the disabled list May 26 with triceps tendinitis, so Montgomery will be awarded a third straight turn through the rotation. Though he has provided only a 5.33 ERA and 5.3 K/9 while working out of the bullpen this season, Montgomery has dramatically raised his production in his two starts. He has allowed just one run on four hits and one walk over 11.2 innings while striking out nine.