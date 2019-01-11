Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Avoids arbitration with Cubs
Montgomery signed a one-year, $2.44 million deal with the Cubs on Friday to avoid arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery had a 3.99 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 86:39 K:BB over 124 innings as he bounced between the bullpen and starting rotation in 2018. The 29-year-old's flexibility has been valuable for the Cubs over the last few years and he seems likely to fill a similar role in 2019.
