Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Confirmed for Monday's start
Montgomery will start Monday's game against the Pirates, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery will step into the rotation for a spot start following Yu Darvish's placement on the 10-day disabled list with triceps tendonitis and a shakeup in the Cubs' rotational order. Montgomery holds a 5.33 ERA over 25.1 innings of relief this season.
