Montgomery is battling a lat issue which is separate from the injury he suffered early in camp, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It's presumably a positive that Montgomery isn't dealing with a recurrence of the same injury, but it's a concern that he's now dealt with two separate shoulder problems, especially since he also battled shoulder issues last season. He plans to play catch Sunday and hopes to only miss the minimum 10 required days on the injured list.

